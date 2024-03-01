How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs #17 New Hampshire

This weekend, the #1 Boston College men’s hockey team continues their quest for the #1 seed in the NCAA tournament when they face #17 UNH in a home-and-home series. BC are winners of 6-straight games and 11 of their last 12, well-positioned to take the top spot nationally. New Hampshire, meanwhile, will be fighting extremely hard for wins this weekend so that they can boost their profile and find a way into the NCAAs.

Who: #17 New Hampshire Wildcats (17-12-1) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (25-5-1)

Game 1

Where: Whittemore Center, Durham, NH

When: Friday March 1st

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

Game 2

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Sunday March 3rd

Puck Drop Time: 5pm ET

How to Watch: Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption