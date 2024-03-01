How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs #17 New Hampshire

This weekend, the #1 Boston College men’s hockey team continues their quest for the #1 seed in the NCAA tournament when they face #17 UNH in a home-and-home series. BC are winners of 6-straight games and 11 of their last 12, well-positioned to take the top spot nationally. New Hampshire, meanwhile, will be fighting extremely hard for wins this weekend so that they can boost their profile and find a way into the NCAAs.
Who: #17 New Hampshire Wildcats (17-12-1) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (25-5-1)
Game 1
Where: Whittemore Center, Durham, NH
When: Friday March 1st
Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET
How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption
Game 2
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
When: Sunday March 3rd
Puck Drop Time: 5pm ET
How to Watch: Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption
