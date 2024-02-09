Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats UNH 6-1 and Welcomes Bill O’Brien to Conte Forum

Boston College men’s hockey defeated UNH tonight, earning an easy 6-1 victory against the Wildcats.

Just over a minute into the game BC struck, with Cutter Gauthier scoring to take a 1-0 lead. The Eagles quickly earned a power play after that, and scored immediately to go up 2-0 off a Jack Malone goal.

BC got another power play just a couple minutes later, and Ryan Leonard scored on a rebound to make it 3-0 Eagles. The Eagles took that 3-0 lead into the first intermission without much of a challenge from UNH.

During the first intermission, Bill O’Brien was introduced to BC for the first time as the new football coach.

The Eagles did come out into the second period without Andre Gasseau, who presumably stayed in the locker room with an unknown injury.

Midway through the second period, on another BC power play, Will Smith sent an absolute rocket into the net to boost BC’s lead to 4-0.

The Eagles led 4-0 to start the third period, but at 4:55 the Wildcats scored on their 22nd shot on goal of the game to cut BC’s lead to 4-1. Just about a minute later, however, Malone scored his second goal of the game to give BC back the 4 goal lead.

With 6:46 to go in the game, Drew Fortescue fought back after a UNH player punched him in the face and both players received game disqualifications.

Gauthier put BC up 6-1 with 3:20 remaining as BC went on another power play, assisted by Gabe Perrault. That 6-1 score held despite a late BC penalty, and the Eagles will end this week with a win.