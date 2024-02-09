How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs #16 New Hampshire

On Friday night, the #1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team will take on the #16 UNH Wildcats for a one-off Hockey East showdown in Chestnut Hill. BC was riding a hot streak before falling short to archrival #2 Boston University in Monday’s Beanpot semifinal, so the eagles will look to get back on track for this important conference match-up.

Plus, with recent news developing about BC football hiring Bill O’Brien as their new head coach, do you think he’ll be in Boston to make an appearance at the game? Jeff Hafley made a similar appearance when his hiring was announced four years ago. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for that.

Read our full preview of this game and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: #16 New Hampshire Wildcats (14-9-1) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (19-5-1)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday February 9th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption