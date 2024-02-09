OFFICIAL: Boston College Announces Bill O’Brien as the Next Head Coach of BC Football

On Friday afternoon, Boston College Athletics officially announced to the world that they have hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to be the next head coach of the BC football program. Here’s a link to their official release.

O’Brien has been linked to the job for over a week by various reports and news broke on Friday morning from Pete Thamel that this deal was expected to get done. Now that it has been officially agreed to by both parties, the work begins. O’Brien will have his introductory press conference soon and will start getting to work immediately to make an impact on the recruiting trail and eventually in the spring transfer portal. With such a big name coming to the Heights, there is sure to be a lot of buzz from recruits about playing for BOB.

Read more about the hiring here and be sure to follow along with BC Interruption over the coming weeks as we analyze what this all means for Boston College moving forward.