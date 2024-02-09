Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. No. 9 Duke

Who: Boston College Eagles (13-9, 4-7) vs. No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3)

When: Saturday, February 10th @ 2:00 PM EST

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

How to watch: This game will be available on ESPN.

A slow start and a plethora of turnovers doomed the Boston College Eagles against Florida State earlier this week, and their next opponent is only going to be tougher. They’ll travel to Cameron Indoor to take on No. 9 Duke for their only matchup against the Blue Devils this season.

Duke has been one of the best teams in the country this year, although this team doesn’t appear to be as dominant as some past Blue Devil squads. They’re third in the ACC and earned a statement win over their rivals, No. 3 North Carolina, last weekend. They’re now ranked 14th overall by Kenpom, with the 9th-best offense and the 38th-best defense.

Duke is led by sophomore big man, Kyle Filipowski, who averages 17.7 points, which is good enough for 6th in the ACC. He also pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game, which is 5th in the conference. Senior guard Jeremy Roach leads the backcourt with 14.3 points per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Jared McCain has been coming on strong as of late and averages almost 13 points on the season. He dropped 23 points in the win against UNC and the freshman has become an excellent third scoring option for Duke.

The Eagles have been stuck in a rut as of late, going 3-3 in their last six ACC games, and have come out flat in most of them. They’re ranked 90th by Kenpom, which is right around where they’ve been for most of the season. Quinten Post scored 21 in BC’s last game, marking his first 20-point game since January 2nd against Wake Forest. Post will need to have another big game if he and the Eagles want to upset Duke on its home court.