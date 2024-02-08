Boston College Women’s Basketball Falls to Virginia, Drops to 3-9 in ACC Play

The Boston College women’s basketball team lost to Virginia this evening by a score of 73-66. Both teams have struggled in conference play this season, but UVA played a much more complete game tonight. The Cavaliers shot 49% from the floor and grabbed 41 rebounds, while BC shot just 31% and picked up 33 boards. The Eagles also continued their trend of sabotaging themselves with free throw shooting, going 22-for-28 tonight. On the plus side, the Eags did force 24 turnovers, including 15 steals.

T’Yana Todd scored right off the tip-off to give BC a 2-0 lead early, and the Eagles built up to a 10 point lead as the first period went on. BC looked strong on both offense and defense for most of the first quarter, but when the teams returned from the media timeout late in the period, UVA’s defense really stepped it up and shut the Eags down. BC took just a 18-16 lead into the second quarter, and UVA quickly jumped to a 20-18 lead to start that period off.

Ivey scored BC’s first basket of the second quarter, knocking down a 3 as the shot clock ticked down to put BC back on top 21-20. The teams traded small leads as the quarter went on, with both teams hitting some 3s to keep things interesting. The Eagles came out with the lead after 20 minutes as Andrea Daley knocked down a pair of free throws to end the first half with BC leading 37-34.

The Eagles scored first again in the second half as Dontavia Waggoner put them up 39-34, but UVA quickly hit a 3 to get back within 2 points. The game stayed close throughout the third, and the teams went into the final period of regulation tied at 54 following a pair of UVA free throws with .3 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Todd made a long 2 to open the fourth and put BC up 56-54, only for UVA to tie things right back up.

With 6:12 remaining, UVA hit a 3 to go up 61-58, and as BC continued to struggle to hit the basket the Cavaliers soon found themselves up 65-58. The Eagles didn’t find it any easier to score as the quarter went on, and ended up losing this one 73-66.