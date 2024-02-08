Report: Al Washington is a Finalist for Boston College Football Head Coach Job, With Lots of Player Support

On Thursday morning, it was reported by Football Scoop that a finalist for the Boston College football head coaching job is Al Washington. The other candidate is Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was reported to be a finalist yesterday.

Sources: Ohio State's Bill O'Brien, Notre Dame's Al Washington at center of Boston College search https://t.co/zMbwIEumuO via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) February 8, 2024

Washington is a Boston College alum who played for the Eagles from 2002-2005 as a defensive tackle. He also coached at BC as an assistant from 2012-2016 before rising up the ranks to become a defensive position coach at Cincinnati, Michigan, Ohio State, and now currently serves as the defensive line coach and running game coordinator at Notre Dame. He does not have any experience as a head coach, something that the Boston College administration has reportedly valued highly during this search. He does, however, have a lot of support from current and former Boston College football players, something that may have led to his candidacy progressing so far.

On Wednesday night, former Eagle John Johnson III responded to our report of Bill O’Brien’s candidacy by emphasizing that Al Washington would garner “decades of alumni support.” Other former Eagles like Justin Simmons and Will Harris, alongside current Eagles like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Bryce Steele, echoed Johnson’s sentiment.

If you want decades of alumni support… and all of the current NFL guys to show up….. GET AL WASHINGTON !!! ‍♂️ https://t.co/Pn2fMDuZtB — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) February 8, 2024

Despite a breadth of alumni support, Bill O’Brien is still seen as the heavy favorite to take the BC head coaching job. Be sure to follow along at BCI as the decision is made in the next 48 hours.