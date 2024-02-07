Five Head Coach Candidates Interviewed by Boston College, Announcement Expected By Friday

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Andrea Adelson reported that Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was indeed among those being interviewed by Boston College for their open head football coaching position, among four others on Tuesday.

O’Brien was one of five candidates to interview for the BC job yesterday. BC still wants to have an announcement by Friday. https://t.co/Fsot856Esp — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) February 7, 2024

Based on a variety of reports, two candidates that are also likely to have been interviewed by BC are Army head coach Jeff Monken and former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. The other two candidates are still unknown, but could include the likes of Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun and Notre Dame DL coach Al Washington.

Jeff Monken has been the head coach of the Army Black Knights since 2014 and has had an impressive record there, going 70-55 overall with two 10+ win seasons in 2017 & 2018. He has mostly run the triple-option in West Point, but experimented this year with a more diverse approach and likely could incorporate some of those elements into an offense at Boston College.

Paul Chryst was the head coach at Pitt for three seasons before becoming the head coach at Wisconsin in 2015, where he won the Big Ten West two times and the Big Ten Coach of the Year award twice. He had a very good 67-26 overall record with the Badgers, but lots of pressure and a rough 2-3 start to the 2022 season led to his ultimate firing. Chryst oversaw some stellar defenses at Wisconsin, ranking #1 in the Big Ten multiple times and regularly performed in the top-5, while his offenses were more inconsistent.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about O’Brien’s candidacy for the BC job, but he gave little insight and simply mentioned that O’Brien was back in the building to work on Wednesday.