DB Elijah Jones Shines at Senior Bowl, OL Christian Mahogany at East West Shrine Game

The fallout from the Jeff Hafley departure has obviously taken up a lot of airspace this past week. Sandwiched in between all that and last night’s Beanpot, BC corner Elijah Jones took part in this year’s Senior Bowl and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany at the East West Shrine Game. The two college football all star games begin the ramp up to NFL Draft season, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

Jones was a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster but boy did he continue to do himself some favors. Former NFL GM Randy Mueller commented about his poise, confidence, instinct really stood out over the week. He already has good length and speed, and that sort of limelight is going to encourage more pro personnel to go back and see what a bright spot he was on the Eagles defense. Other outlets noted the All-ACC first team defensive back as one who is shooting up draft boards after the week.

Maybe Hafley getting hired by the Packers could also lead to Jones receiving more looks — spelling good news for one Eagle at least. Now Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington were coaching Jones’s American team. Titans pass game coordinator Charles London coached the offensive side of the ball for the team as well.

PBU for Boston College CB Elijah Jones #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/y9NMkcU4Sr — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2024

Player | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

Elijah Jones | 6016 | 182 | 9 2/8 | 31 2/8 | 76 4/8

Jones’s senior season’s abrupt end coincided with Boston College’s last win of the season. The New York native finished his BC career with 7 interceptions, 36 passes defended, and 156 tackles and a First-Team All ACC selection. Kudos, Elijah.

Mahogany displayed his pure strength and skills at the Shrine Bowl as well. We already know how great he is, but great seeing how much love he’s receiving. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler remarked on his power and consistent ability to move guys in drills. OL analyst Brandon Thorn had him as the top rated lineman at this year’s game.

Oh hey, it’s duo! The Rams run duo!



Christian Mahogany with the initial block and then gets to the second level. pic.twitter.com/N6yMAPLEMo — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) January 29, 2024

Another First-Team All-ACC guy, Mahogany is going to be a great guard for any team. He was a three year starter with BC and excelled everywhere. He’s currently projected in the third round. Chicago Bears special teams coordinator coached Mahogany on the East team, while Cardinals pass game coordinator Drew Terrell and Dolphins assistant Kolby Smith were the team’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach, respectively.

We’ll hope to hear more buzz around these two as draft season continues.