Report: Boston College Will Continue to Interview More Head Coach Candidates and a Decision is Expected by the Weekend

On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Boston College search for a new football head coach will continue this week with two rounds of interviews beginning on Tuesday, and a final decision is expected to come by the weekend.

Sources: The Boston College football search has two rounds of in-person candidate interviews scheduled for this week, with the first round coming on Tuesday. A final decision is expected by the weekend. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2024

Thamel is very well-connected within the Boston College athletics department, given that he was the first to break Jeff Hafley’s departure last week, so his word here is trustworthy. This report does not completely contradict earlier reports that Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the heavy favorite, but it does muddy the waters.

With multiple interviews happening in the coming week, it’s possible that the Boston College administration will identify another top candidate, or that the talks with O’Brien could fizzle out. BC athletic director Blake James and his staff are clearly doing their due diligence on this search and are exploring a variety of options to replace Hafley.