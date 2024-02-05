Reports: Bill O’Brien and Boston College are Close to Finalizing a Contract

On Monday morning, reports came out from writers at the Boston Herald and New England Football Journal that Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is close to finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of Boston College football.

Heard @BCFootball and Bill O'Brien are down to the minor details. Possible @ACCFootball announcement on Wednesday. @BosHeraldSports. He won't come cheap with a lot of incentives. — Rich Thompson (@richiet400) February 5, 2024

By all accounts, the only thing standing in the way of this being official at BC are the contract details. Barring any unforeseen circumstances (which, you never know…) this should be a done deal. @newftbj @BCEagleAction — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) February 5, 2024

Rumblings about this deal started late last week, and it seems that talks have progressed even further as we enter the new week. O’Brien is an experienced NFL and college head coach, so his price tag won’t be cheap, but it seems that BC and athletic director Blake James are willing to work out a deal to bring him on board. Without needing to pay outgoing head coach Jeff Hafley a contract buyout, the financial details for a move like this become a lot easier.

BC fans shouldn’t count their chickens before they hatch, as there is still some time to go before O’Brien officially signs on the dotted line, but it sure seems like the former Patriots offensive coordinator is on his way to Chestnut Hill.