How to Watch Beanpot: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs #3 Boston University

For the third time in eleven days, the Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers men’s hockey teams will face off against each other on the ice. This time the stakes are raised, with a chance to advance to win the Beanpot on the line tonight. BC did manage to sweep BU in their first two match-ups, but both games were played close and it’s hard to beat any good team three times in a row. Can the Eagles do it?

Read our full preview of this game and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: #3 Boston University Terriers (17-7-1) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (19-4-1)

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

When: Monday February 5th

Puck Drop Time: 8pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be broadcasted on NESN and streamed on ESPN+ (outside of New England)

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption