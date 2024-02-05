Preview: FSU vs. Boston College Men’s Basketball

Boston College will look to make it three wins in a row on Tuesday night. The Florida State Seminoles, on the other hand, are limping into Boston looking to avoid three straight losses after giving up 101 points to Louisville.

Who: Florida State (12-9, 6-4 ACC) vs. Boston College (13-8, 4-6 ACC)

When: Tuesday, February 5th at 7pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on the ACCN

Florida State has been somewhat of a mystery team this season, with highs including wins over decent Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest teams but some head-scratching losses to the likes of Lipscomb, USF, and afore-mentioned Louisville. They lost two of their top three scorers to the portal, with Matthew Cleveland heading to Miami and Caleb Mills going to Memphis. This year, junior forward VCU transfer Jamir Watkins is leading the way offensively for the Seminoles, with 13.9 PPG to go with 5.8 boards. FSU features two other double-digit scorers in guards Primo Spears (12.2 PPG) and Darin Green Jr. (also 12.2 PPG). FSU has a fairly big rotation – outside of the Spears/Green backcourt duo, (who are by no means small at 6’3 and 6’5, respectively), the rest of their top top six guys in minutes played are 6’7 or taller, including the 7-footer duo of Baba Miller and Jalen Warren. How BC matches up with that size will be interesting.

Defensively, the Seminoles aren’t great – giving up almost 75 points per game – but they generate a ton of turnovers at over nine per game. I want to see Kelley continue his strong play and take care of the ball – the same needs to go for Post, who should look to score early and often instead of turning the ball over by forcing passes. This should be a good matchup for the Eagles. See you tomorrow at 7.