Boston College Basketball Falls to #21 Syracuse in Back and Forth Battle

The Boston College women’s basketball team played a fairly evenly matched game with #21 Syracuse this afternoon, but ended up losing to the Orange by a score of 75-63 after a tough final quarter.

The Eagles scored first to go up 2-0, and from there the teams traded baskets back and forth for the majority of the game. The Orange did build up a 7 point lead through the first quarter, but BC had a strong second quarter and led 31-30 at the half.

BC led by as many as 6 points during the game, but once the fourth quarter started, Syracuse began to run away with things. The Orange hit 7 3-pointers throughout the game, while BC made just 2, and a number of those shots from behind the arc came in the fourth quarter. The Orange were also able to build up their lead once BC started fouling, as they shot 95.7% from the charity stripe (BC, meanwhile, shot just 63.6% on free throws).

Dyaisha Fair was the real difference maker in this game, scoring a whopping 38 points for the Orange, but BC had some very strong performances as well. Teya Sidberry, who as emerged as a leader on this BC squad after joining as a transfer, picked up a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. JoJo Lacey also had a standout game with 21 points, a season high for her.