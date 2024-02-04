Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Beanpot Semifinal Preview

Happy Beanpot eve, everyone! We’ve got a huge matchup on deck, as the Eagles take on the Terriers in the first round of the 71st Beanpot. The Eagles are coming off a 6-1 steamrolling of UMass-Lowell on Friday, seeing five different players land on the scoresheet. On a five game win streak, the Eagles look to make it six and take their first trip to the Beanpot Championship since 2019.

WHO:

#1 Boston College Eagles (19-4-1, 12-3-1 HEA) vs #3 Boston University Terriers (17-7-1, 12-4-1 HEA)

WHERE:

TD Garden, Boston, MA

WHEN:

Monday, February 5. Puck drops at 8PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be airing live on NESN, and streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

By the time Monday rolls around, it’ll only have been nine days since BC took on BU last. In case you missed it (but how could you, really?), the Eagles swept the Terriers in their home-and-home series, clinching the top ranking in the nation and dropping the Terriers to 3rd while also handing them their first losses since Thanksgiving. Despite winning both games in different ways, the Eagles will still have their work cut out for them as the Terriers are bound to enter this game extra fired up.

After being swept, the Terriers dropped a game in overtime to Northeastern, before rebounding against UNH last weekend. Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson still lead the team on offense, and goalie Mathieu Caron is at a .912 save percentage.

Like I said last time these two teams played, nothing on paper matters when these two teams take the ice. Both teams have experience under the bright lights, and excited fan bases ready to see them square off (though, in my totally unbiased opinion, the BC students lit Conte up in a way that BU fans at Agganis could never match up to).

It’s the start of Trophy Season, as Jerry York always said. Roll Eags.