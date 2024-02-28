Gamethread: UVA vs Boston College Men’s Basketball

Boston College returns home from its road trip to take on the Virginia Cavaliers tonight. Despite the Eagles’ rough week on the road, losing at both FSU and NC State, and despite the Hoos being ranked as recently as a week and a half ago, Boston College is a -1.5 favorite. Tune in at 9pm for coverage!

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-12, 6-10 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday, February 28th

Tip-Off Time: 9pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPN U

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption