How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Virginia

On Wednesday night, the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team takes on the Virginia Cavaliers at home in Chestnut Hill. It’s been a year since the Eagles upset the #6 Cavs in Conte, BC’s biggest win of last season, so they’ll try to replicate that magic again tonight. UVA isn’t ranked this time around, but Tony Bennett’s squad is still a formidable one, having won 8-straight ACC games in January and February before taking a bit of a tumble in recent weeks.
Who: Virginia Cavaliers (20-8) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-12)
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
When: Wednesday February 28th
Tip-Off Time: 9pm ET
How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPN U
How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption
