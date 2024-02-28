How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Virginia

On Wednesday night, the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team takes on the Virginia Cavaliers at home in Chestnut Hill. It’s been a year since the Eagles upset the #6 Cavs in Conte, BC’s biggest win of last season, so they’ll try to replicate that magic again tonight. UVA isn’t ranked this time around, but Tony Bennett’s squad is still a formidable one, having won 8-straight ACC games in January and February before taking a bit of a tumble in recent weeks.

Check out our preview of this game and all of our in-depth BC men’s basketball coverage here.

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (20-8) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-12)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday February 28th

Tip-Off Time: 9pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPN U

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption