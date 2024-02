Boston College looks to get back on track as they head down to Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack. The Eagles will look to make a push to improve their conference standing as the regular season comes to an end with only 5 games remaining.

Who: North Carolina State Wolfpack (16-10) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-11)

When: Saturday February 24th

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on the ACCN