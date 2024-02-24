How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs NC State

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College men’s basketball team will travel down the Tobacco Road to face off against the NC State Wolfpack for a late-season ACC match-up. BC dropped their last game to FSU, but were winners of two games against Miami and Louisville before that, so they’ll look to get back on track for this one. NCSU, meanwhile, has lost three of their last four games and looks susceptible to a home loss.

Who: North Carolina State Wolfpack (16-10) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-11)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

When: Saturday February 24th

Tip-Off Time: 2pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on the ACC Network

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption