How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Vermont

This weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey team will face off against the Vermont Catamounts at home as they near the end of the regular season. BC is trying to maintain their spot at the top of the national pairwise rankings, so a sweep in this series would go a long way to prevent any slippage in the standings. UVM, though, is coming off of a win against Merrimack and have been holding their own against most of Hockey East.

Read our full preview of this series and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: Vermont Catamounts (12-13-3) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (23-5-1)

Game 1

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday February 23rd

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be broadcasted on NESN and streamed on ESPN+ outside of New England

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

Game 2

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday February 24th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Saturday night’s game will be broadcasted on NESN and streamed on ESPN+ outside of New England

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption