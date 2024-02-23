Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs NC State

Boston College is once again on the road this week, visiting the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh and looking to avenge the OT loss the Pack handed the Eagles in Conte Forum. The Eagles are struggling for consistency now, looking to avoid playing on Tuesday in the ACC Tournament.

Who: Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

When: Saturday, 2/24 at 2pm

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on the ACCN.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) for updates from @bcmbb and @bcinterruption

After taking down Miami at home, the Eagles were looking to find some momentum down the stretch of the regular season but dropped a 84-76 decision to FSU last time out. Offensively, the Eagles have been able to put up points. Mason Madsen has a five-game streak of double-digit points since joining the starting group, shooting 48% from downtown in that stretch. Devin McGlockton was a perfect 5-5 from the floor for 13 points against FSU, while Jaeden Zackery hit all three of his triples en route to 19 points. The issue has been defense — in their last three games, BC’s opponents scored 77, 77, and 84. NC State comes into this one averaging 75.8 points per game, and will be playing hard after erasing a 15-point halftime deficit to Syracuse before falling by four points. The keys for the Eagles here? Take care of the ball and do not foul. Led by big man DJ Burns, (who had 17 the last time these teams met), the Wolfpack will look to use their size as an advantage, get to the free throw line, and get the Eagles in foul trouble. Playing clean defense will be key. On the other end of the floor, NC State averages almost eight steals per game. BC scored 78 points against the Wolfpack in their first meeting — making sure the Eagles take care of the ball, prevent turnovers and limit NC State’s offensive possessions will be important.