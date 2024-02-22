 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College Football Adds Berj Najarian, Former Patriots Director of Football, to Staff

O’Brien continues to build.

By Curran Schestag
NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New head coach Bill O’Brien continues to fill out his staff, as Pete Thamel reported today that Berj Najarian is expected to join O’Brien at Boston College.

Najarian has spent the last 24 years with the New England Patriots, primarily in Director of Football and Head Coach Administration roles. He is widely reported to be very close with Bill Belichick, with the two having won six Super Bowls together. O’Brien worked with Najarian in both of his stints on the Patriots, and described Najarian as “the consigliere of the New England Patriots.”

Najarian will fill the role of chief of staff at BC, and his hiring signifies Boston College’s commitment to providing O’Brien with the resources he needs to build a competitive staff. Exciting times for football on the Heights.

