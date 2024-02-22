Boston College Football Adds Berj Najarian, Former Patriots Director of Football, to Staff

New head coach Bill O’Brien continues to fill out his staff, as Pete Thamel reported today that Berj Najarian is expected to join O’Brien at Boston College.

Sources: Boston College is expected to hire Berj Najarian as the chief of staff for the football program. He spent the last 24 years with the New England Patriots, working a majority of that time as the director of football/head coach administration. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2024

Najarian has spent the last 24 years with the New England Patriots, primarily in Director of Football and Head Coach Administration roles. He is widely reported to be very close with Bill Belichick, with the two having won six Super Bowls together. O’Brien worked with Najarian in both of his stints on the Patriots, and described Najarian as “the consigliere of the New England Patriots.”

Najarian will fill the role of chief of staff at BC, and his hiring signifies Boston College’s commitment to providing O’Brien with the resources he needs to build a competitive staff. Exciting times for football on the Heights.