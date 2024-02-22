Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UVM: Weekend Preview

After a huge sweep of then-#10 UMass, the Eagles are entering this weekend as the unanimous #1 team in the country and in the Hockey East standings. They’ll be taking on the Catamounts — who are currently in a three-way tie for seventh in Hockey East, and are on pace for their best season since 2016-17.

WHO:

#1 Boston College Eagles (23-5-1, 15-3-1 HEA) vs University of Vermont Catamounts (12-13-3, 6-9-3 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday & Saturday

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Friday, February 23 & Saturday, February 24. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Vermont started off the season with a coaching change, but have been seeing pretty solid results under new head coach Steve Wiedler, who had his interim tag removed this week. Sitting at 12-13-3, the Catamounts have had their fair share of statement wins against UMass, Northeastern, and UNH and are entering this matchup against the Eagles after a weekend split with Merrimack.

On offense, the Catamounts are led by sophomore Jens Richards, who has 18 points in 25 games, followed closely by Northeastern grad transfer Jeremie Bucheler, who has 16 points in 27 games. In net, senior Gabe Carriere has a .913 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA.

As always, roll Eags!