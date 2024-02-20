Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. FSU

Boston College is down in Tallahassee to take on FSU tonight. BC took down Miami at home over the weekend, and really needs this win against KenPom’s 84th-ranked team — the Eagles are currently 88th. After an ugly 63-62 defeat to the Seminoles at home, BC should be out for revenge.

Who: Florida State Seminoles (13-12, 7-7 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-10, 6-8 ACC)

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL

When: Tuesday, February 20th at 7pm

How to Watch: Tuesday’s game will be broadcasted live on the ACC Network

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

This is a big one. Hopefully the guys are ready, and we’ll see you at 7.