Boston College Men’s Hockey Dominates UMass Lowell in 6-1 Victory

The Boston College men’s hockey team is heading into the Beanpot on a high note after defeating Lowell 6-1 tonight.

The Eagles got the scoring started early, as Jack Malone picked up a goal 5:55 into the first to put BC up 1-0. Ryan Leonard and Will Smith then set up a beautiful play, allowing Gabe Perrault to increase BC’s lead to 2.

BC took that 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but Lowell scored early in the second to cut the lead to 2-1. BC stopped the Riverhawks from making any real comeback attempt despite that goal, and it was all Eags the rest of the game.

Just about a minute after the Lowell goal, Eamon Powell scored to put BC back up by 2 goals. Cutter Gauthier then made it 4-1 with 4:44 to go in the period.

The Eagles had to kill off a 5-on-3 penalty late in the second after getting two penalties in a row. A highlight of the kill was Malone blocking a shot, getting back up, and nearly scoring on a breakaway. BC ended the second period up 4-1.

Andre Gasseau helped Gauthier get his second of the game in the third, passing as Gauthier got himself into perfect position to shoot right into the corner of the net and make it 5-1. As time wound down, Jan Korec came into the game for BC, giving Jacob Fowler a rest in net. He stopped every shot he faced, and Ryan Leonard scored with under a minute to go for a 6-1 BC final.