How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs UMass Lowell

On Friday night, the Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team will play a one-off game against the UMass Lowell Riverhawks. BC is coming off of their huge series sweep over archrival Boston University last weekend, which sprung them up to #1 in the country. Lowell, meanwhile, is at the bottom of Hockey East standings and is having a rare down year for a program that is usually at least in the mix in the conference.

Who: UMass Lowell (7-16-2) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1)

Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

When: Friday February 2nd

Puck Drop Time: 7:15pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption