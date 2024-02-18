Ryan Leonard Hat Trick Leads Boston College Men’s Hockey to Victory Over UMass

It was a harder road to victory this afternoon than on Friday, but the Boston College men’s hockey team defeated UMass again today. The Eagles earned a 6-4 win after blowing a lead and staging a comeback.

Ryan Leonard, who scored twice in Friday’s game at UMass, made it 1-0 Eagles just about 7 minutes into the game off a pass from Gabe Perrault. Perrault then picked up a goal of his own with under a minute to go in the period, scoring on a relentless power play effort from the Eags to put them up 2-0.

UMass cut BC’s lead to 1 at 11:32 in the second, and then tied things up at 2 with 8:25 to go after Fowler was knocked down. The Minutemen then immediately took a 3-2 lead. The Eagles pulled themselves together after giving up the lead, and with just under 5 minutes to go in the second period Jamie Armstrong tipped in a shot from Lukas Gustafsson to tie things back up at 3.

The Minutemen took back the lead 8 minutes into the third period, going up 4-3. The Eagles then got a 5-on-3 advantage, which Leonard took advantage of for his second goal of the game. Leonard then put BC ahead 5-4, completing a hat trick in the process.

With 1:45 on the clock Cutter Gauthier hit the empty net to make it 6-4 Eagles, and that held as the final score.