Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Miami

Boston College men’s basketball will look to make it two wins in a row this afternoon against Miami after defeating Louisville in Conte Forum on Tuesday. Miami sits just above BC in the ACC standings and has lost its last three contests. The Hurricanes sit at 78th in the KenPom rankings, while BC currently ranks 93rd in the country. Check out the full preview of the game here!

Who: Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8) vs. Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8)

When: Saturday, February 17th at 4:00 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game is available on the ACC Network.