Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Miami Hurricanes

Who: Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8) vs. Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8)

When: Saturday, February 17th @ 4:00 PM EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game will be available on the ACCNetwork and ESPN+.

The Eagles defeated last place Louisville on Tuesday night. The Cardinals have struggled all season, and Boston College handed them their 11th conference loss of the year. The Eagles will attempt to win back-to-back games when Miami comes to Conte Forum tomorrow night.

Miami has had an up and down season thus far. They beat Kansas St, #16 Clemson, and narrowly lost to a top-10 North Carolina squad last week. However, they also lost to Louisville at home and scored only 38 points in a loss to UVA.

Miami is led by redshirt junior, Norchad Omier, who averages a double-double with 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per contest. Omier is 6th in the conference in scoring and 2nd, behind only Armando Bacot, in rebounding. The battle between Post and Omier on the interior will be interesting as Post is a much bigger perimeter threat than Omier. Miami also touts 3 guards, Wooga Poplar, Nigel Pack, and Matthew Cleveland, all averaging 13.7 points per game.

The Eagles have struggled in conference play going just 5-8 with 4 of their 5 wins against the bottom 3 teams in the ACC: Louisville, Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech. Miami is just one spot above Boston College in the standings sitting at 6-8. If the Eagles want to beat the Hurricanes, Post and McGlockton will need to handle Omier in the painted area.