Boston College Goaltender Jacob Fowler Named Richter Award Top-10 Finalist

On Wednesday afternoon, the top 10 finalists for the 2024 Mike Richter award were announced, and the list included Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler. The Richter award is given annually to college hockey’s best goaltender, so to make the top-10 is a feat in and of itself for a freshman. Some additional interesting notes:

Fowler is the only goaltender from Hockey East that made the cut. The Big Ten leads the way with four finalists, while no other conference has more than two.

Fowler is just one of two freshman that made the top-10, the other being Michigan State’s Trey Augustine. Fowler and Augustine were teammates together this winter on Team USA during the World Juniors tournament.

Nationally, Fowler ranks 7th in save% and 9th in Goals Against Average.

The last time a Boston College goaltender made the top-10 list for the Richter award was Spencer Knight in 2021. Knight finished in the top-3 that year, though Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine went home with the trophy.

The full list includes: