Tim Lewis to be Hired as Next Boston College Defensive Coordinator

On Tuesday evening, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Bill O’Brien and the Boston College football staff is working towards hiring Tim Lewis as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Sources: Boston College is working toward hiring Tim Lewis as the school's new defensive coordinator. He's a longtime NFL assistant coach who has worked for six different franchises, including defensive coordinator for the Steelers (2000-03) and Giants (2004-06). — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2024

Lewis is a longtime defensive coach and has plenty of experience in the NFL and in the college ranks. His NFL resume includes time as defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2000-2003) and New York Giants (2004-2006), and as a defensive position coach with the Steelers (1995-1999), Carolina Panthers (2007-2008), Seattle Seahawks (2009), Atlanta Falcons (2010-2014), and San Francisco 49ers (2015). His NCAA experience is much older, as he originally came up the ranks as a defensive coach at Texas A&M and SMU in the late 80s and early 90s.

More recently, Lewis has been a coach in the AAF and XFL, professional football leagues in the US that are below the NFL level. He was the head coach of the Birmingham Iron in 2019, where he went 5-3 overall, before bouncing around a few different staffs as defensive coordinator, including winning an XFL championship win with the Arlington Renegades last year as their co-defensive coordinator. Now he lands with Boston College as their new defensive coordinator under Bill O’Brien.

Welcome to the Heights, Coach Lewis!