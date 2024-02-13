Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Louisville

The Boston College men’s basketball team suffered a 15-point defeat at the hands of No. 9 Duke over the weekend, but they’ll look to win their 14th game of the season against the struggling Louisville Cardinals tonight in a battle of bird mascots. The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court this season and Louisville comes in having lost four straight road games and has been one of the most disappointing high-major teams in all of college basketball.

Who: Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10) vs. Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8)

When: Tuesday, February 13th at 9:00 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game is available on the ACC Network.