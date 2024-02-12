Jan Korec Earns Shutout in Boston College Men’s Hockey Victory Over Harvard

The Boston College men’s hockey team defeated Harvard 5-0 today in the Beanpot consolation game.

The game was scoreless for the entire first period and the first 12 minutes of the second. The ice quality was particularly bad during the first, which made passing or scoring difficult as the puck was really dragging.

Gabe Perrault broke the 0-0 tie at 12 minutes in the second, assisted by Ryan Leonard. Then, with 56.4 seconds to go in the period, Cutter Gauthier fed a great pass to Oskar Jellvik to make it 2-0. Seconds later, Perrault sent a pass to Leonard to put BC up 3-0.

With 12:26 remaining in the game, captain Eamon Powell took the puck down the ice and scored to make it 4-0 Eags. Will Smith followed that up with an impressive move past a Harvard defenseman to put BC up 5-0 with just under 5 minutes to go. The 5-0 score held, and Jan Korec earned a shutout in the victory.