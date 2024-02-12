Weekly Kickoff: It Feels Really Good to be a Boston College Eagle

Last week was a rollercoaster ride of rumors and hope, and now that the dust has settled over the weekend, it feels really good to be a Boston College Eagle. With Bill O’Brien coming to be head coach of the football team, the mood around BC sports has performed a huge turnaround. There are a ton of people in my life who have nothing to do with Boston College and have asked me about the Bill O’Brien hire. It was a big topic of discussion at my Super Bowl party. People are actually excited to go to BC football games this fall!

Just two weeks ago, this would’ve seemed like a pipe dream. The men’s hockey team was doing well, but that was about our only solace as BC sports fans, alongside the upcoming women’s lacrosse season. Both basketball teams have been struggling and inconsistent, while it looked like Jeff Hafley was going to get another year despite barely scraping together 6 wins against some really lousy competition. The future of BC in the crowded ACC and in the NIL era seemed like it was fading fast.

But the Bill O’Brien hire could change all of that. If BoB brings his experience and maturity to the team in the way that we’re expecting him to, we could see BC immediately rattle off some 7 and 8 win seasons in the next couple of years, with hopes for even better seasons coming soon. The ACC is weak right now and BC is poised to capitalize on a conference that’s basically on the brink of falling apart. Even with Clemson and FSU having some significantly subpar seasons in the last several years, BC couldn’t ever string together a run that allowed them to compete at the top of the conference. Bill O’Brien could change that. It’s an exciting time, and we hope you’ll join us for the ride!