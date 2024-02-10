How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs #9 Duke

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team travels down to North Carolina face ACC powerhouse Duke at Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils are #9 in the country and have won 12 of their last 14 games, led by sophomore center Kyle Filipowski. BC, meanwhile, just dropped a nailbiter to FSU this week after winning their previous two games against Notre Dame and Syracuse. The Eagles are heavy underdogs in this one.

Check out our preview of this game and all of our in-depth BC men’s basketball coverage here.

Who: #9 Duke Blue Devils (17-5) vs. Boston College Eagles (13-9)

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

When: Saturday February 10th

Tip-Off Time: 2pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPN

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption