QB Thomas Castellanos Announces His Intention to Stay at Boston College

On Thursday evening, Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos announced on social media that he intends to remain at BC. This news comes just a day after it was reported that Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley would be leaving the program to be the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has posted the following Instagram story with the caption "we staying" just a day after former head coach Jeff Hafley left BC to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers: pic.twitter.com/NmOXw9NkPs — Heights Sports (@HeightsSports) February 2, 2024

Castellanos was a surprise star for BC this season after he replaced Emmett Morehead as QB1 in Week 1 against Northern Illinois. He passed for 2,248 yards and rushed for 1,113 yards, racking up 28 total TDs in the process. He was the most dynamic player on the field for the Eagles and helped them find a ground and pound identity on offense alongside runningback Kye Robichaux. He was the third leading rusher in all of the ACC in terms of yards and touchdowns. With Emmett Morehead having already entered the transfer portal back in December, Castellanos’s only competition will likely be redshirt freshman Jacobe Robinson, who looked good in the 2023 Spring game.

Glad to have you back, Tommy Touchdowns!