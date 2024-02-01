Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass-Lowell: Game Preview

After an incredible weekend for the Eagles that saw them sweep the Terriers and take over the top spot in the country, they’ll be traveling up to Lowell to take on the Riverhawks for one game. BC will be looking to add to their four game win streak and head to Monday’s Beanpot semifinal on a high note.

WHO:

#1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HEA) vs UMass-Lowell Riverhawks (7-16-2, 3-10-1 HEA)

WHERE:

Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

WHEN:

Friday, February 2. Puck drops at 7:15pm.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The Riverhawks have not been having a great season since the Eagles swept their home-and-home series back in November. Since that weekend, Lowell has gone 3-12-2, earning wins against Merrimack, Vermont, and Harvard. Coming off a pair of Hockey East losses to Providence, the Riverhawks will be looking to right the ship against BC this weekend.

On offense, the Riverhawks are still led by Owen Cole and Scout Truman, who each have 16 points in 25 games. When we last checked in on them, goalies Henry Welsch and Luke Pavicich had almost identical stats, with a .946 save percentage and a sub-2.00 GAA. Welsch has had a stronger season since November with a .920 save percentage, while Pavicich seems to have struggled and has a .881. They look to still be splitting starts, but it’s likely that the Eagles will face Welsch in net on Friday.

Regardless of how the Riverhawks’ season has gone since we last saw them, Lowell is always a tough arena to play at, and the Eagles will have to make sure to bring their A-game, despite the big game looming on Monday.