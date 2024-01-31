BREAKING: Boston College Football Head Coach Jeff Hafley To Become Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator

On Wednesday evening, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley is expected to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Hafley was the head coach of Boston College for four seasons, starting with the 2020 pandemic season and ending in 2023, achieving bowl eligibility three times (Though the team only participated in one bowl game).

Hafley had high expectations coming into BC after serving as co-defensive coordinator for an Ohio State team that made the CFP in 2019. BC football was in a state of mediocrity under previous head coach Steve Addazio, frequently making bowls but never winning more than seven games in a season. Hafley was expected to elevate the program to a greater level, but instead largely maintained the status quo. His teams never achieved more than 6 regular season wins and the whole season bottomed out in 2022 with a 3-9 record. They improved to 7-6 in 2023 with a Fenway Bowl win, but that record came against the easiest strength-of-schedule in the Power 5.

Overall, Jeff Hafley had a 22-26 record at Boston College and a 12-22 record in the ACC.

