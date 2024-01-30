 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse

Will the Eagles get revenge on the Orange for their loss earlier this month?

By Kieran Wilson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Virginia Tech Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College men’s basketball team earned their third conference win of the season last Saturday by completing the season sweep of Notre Dame. Today, they’ll look to upend a Syracuse team that beat them just a few weeks ago and sits two games ahead of them in the ACC standings.

Who: Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4) vs. Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6)

When: Tuesday, January 30th at 7:00 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game is available on the ACC Network.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...