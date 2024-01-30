Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse

The Boston College men’s basketball team earned their third conference win of the season last Saturday by completing the season sweep of Notre Dame. Today, they’ll look to upend a Syracuse team that beat them just a few weeks ago and sits two games ahead of them in the ACC standings.
Who: Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4) vs. Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6)
When: Tuesday, January 30th at 7:00 pm EST
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
How to watch: This game is available on the ACC Network.
