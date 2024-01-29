Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Syracuse

Boston College looks to build on the win at Notre Dame as they come home to Conte Forum to take on the Syracuse Orange.

Who: Syracuse (14-6) vs. Boston College (12-8)

When: Tuesday, January 30th at 7 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on the ACCNetwork/ ESPN+

Syracuse travels to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College on Tuesday night after beating NC State handily this weekend. Syracuse sits at 5-4 right now in conference play, which puts them in the middle of the ACC standings. The Orange faced a flu ridden Eagles squad on January 10th, but that does not excuse them for the poor performance. The Orange came out hot in the first half and opened up a big lead, but the Eagles came crawling back. If it wasn’t for the 21 turnovers Boston College committed, they actually may have snuck out of the Carrier Dome with a victory. Instead, it was the sloppiest game of the season. Since playing Boston College in New York, Syracuse has gone 3-2 with wins at home against NC St. and Miami as well as on the road at Pittsburgh. Their losses were blowouts against North Carolina and Florida St. The Eagles have continued to struggle, going 2-3 in their 5 games since January 10th with both victories against Notre Dame.

The Orange held Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery scoreless in their last meeting. If the Eagles plan on beating Syracuse on Tuesday night, they will need better performances from two of the team’s go-to players. The Eagles played better defensively this Saturday against the Irish. Let’s hope that trend continues, and they can start a new win streak.

Prediction: Boston College 68 — Syracuse 66