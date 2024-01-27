Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats BU at Agganis

Boston College men’s hockey picked up another win against Boston University tonight, defeating the Terriers 4-2 at Agganis to sweep the weekend. This was a tougher game than Friday night’s, but goaltending kept BC on top.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabe Perrault and Lukas Gustafsson. With seconds to go in the first, BU scored a power play goal to make it 2-1 and then tied the game up early in the second.

The game stayed tied at 2 until Cutter Gauthier scored to put BC up 3-2, and then Will Smith scored an absolutely beauty of a goal to make it 4-2. BU pulled the goalie with just over 2 and a half minutes to go and managed to get one back, but the Eags held on to win this one 4-3 and sweep the weekend thanks in no small part to stellar play from Jacob Fowler.