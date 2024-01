Boston College Men’s Basketball heads to South Bend to complete the regular season series against the rival Irish. The Eagles need a win, so expect a good contest this afternoon! Follow along on X @bcmbb and @bcinterruption for updates and coverage.

Who: Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-6) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-12, 2-6)

When: Saturday, January 27th at 12:00 pm EST

Where: Joyce Arena, Notre Dame, IN

How to watch: This game will be available on ESPNU.

Roll Eags.