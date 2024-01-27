WATCH: Every Electrifying Crowd Moment from the Huge Boston College Men’s Hockey Win Over #1 Boston University

The Boston College men’s hockey team had a huge home match-up on Friday night, and none of it disappointed. The BC students showed up in huge numbers for the game and brought a ridiculous amount of energy against archrival Boston University. It makes sense, seeing as this was the first time in the long history of this storied rivalry that the teams were ranked #1 and #2.

90 minutes before puck drop, and the line of @BC_MHockey fans waiting in the rain for the doors to open goes as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/KrBVIQO3LC — Andrew Mahoney (@GlobeMahoney) January 26, 2024

It was clear from the start that this was not a normal crowd. Boston College brought out the Boston Bruins’ Todd Angilly to sing the national anthem, and the BC crowd belted out the song alongside him.

Still buzzing from this. Not sure I ever experienced anything like this crowd at BC.



The hype was there from the minute the gates opened, but Todd Angilly’s anthem brought it to another level. So good: pic.twitter.com/qeDKSSbtQG — JG (@joegrav) January 27, 2024

The start of the game featured lots of chanting and cheering, but it took a while for the scoring to get going. When Ryan Leonard finally put the puck in the net in the second period, Conte Forum went berserk.

BOSTON COLLEGE!!! BREAKS THE SILENCE!!! (To be clear, the crowd is very loud) #NCAAHockey x ESPN+ / @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/6oagYkCRyj — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 27, 2024

Another goal in the second period gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead, and the home crowd let the goalie hear it. The iconic “sieve” chant from the Boston College student section had extra juice with a packed crowd.

The Boston College goalie sieve chant with a full student section is something else man #Sucks2BU pic.twitter.com/0pqlfOhqxG — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) January 27, 2024

One of the biggest highlights of the night came in the second intermission. The Conte Forum speakers started playing Mr. Brightside and the Boston College students belted the iconic song. It’s a BC tradition at this point, and the crowd did not disappoint.

Hockey Mr. Brightside hits different pic.twitter.com/0QcfMNVA5B — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) January 27, 2024

BU cut the lead to 2-1 in the third period, putting everyone on the edge of their seat. The students were riled up and swinging their gold rally towels & t-shirts. It was LOUD in there as BU pulled their goalie and tried to tie it up.

This was electric pic.twitter.com/w1xWqKoUvM — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) January 27, 2024

But it was all for naught. Cutter Gauthier broke away from the pack and took the puck all the way to the goal for an empty-netter to put BC up 3-1 on their archrival with just minutes to go. The Boston College crowd exploded in jubilation.

Didn't see any clips on here of Cutter Gauthier's ENG to put the game away... boy, that was a long time to celebrate a goal that hadn't happened yet pic.twitter.com/zcv2QG2Vfr — Grant Salzano (@Salzano14) January 27, 2024

Another empty-netter truly sealed the game for BC, and all that was left was watching the clock hit zero and the team gather around freshman goalie Jacob Fowler to celebrate.

The game was so monumental and electric that it got the full Sportscenter treatment that night.

BC vs. BU got the full SportsCenter treatment last night pic.twitter.com/CnlSbazTjC — Grant Salzano (@Salzano14) January 27, 2024

Up next is Saturday night at BU. Can the Terrier students bring the same kind of energy? I guess we’ll find out.