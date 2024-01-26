How to Watch: #2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs #1 Boston University

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. These two age-old rivals have been on a collision course all season, and it’s finally coming to fruition as a home-and-home match-up between the #1 and #2 teams in the country. It’s the first time in The Battle Of Comm Ave’s storied history that Boston College and Boston University will face off as the top-2 men’s hockey teams teams in the nation. Moments like this are extremely rare, and it’s arguably the biggest non-tournament/Beanpot match-up in both of the programs’ long histories. The stakes do not get higher than this outside of tournament play.

Read our full preview of this series and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: #1 Boston University Terriers (16-4-1) vs #2 Boston College Eagles (16-4-1)

Game 1

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday January 26th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be broadcasted on NESN and streamed on ESPN+ (outside of New England)

Game 2

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

When: Saturday January 27th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Saturday’s game will be broadcasted on NESN and streamed on ESPN+ (outside of New England)

