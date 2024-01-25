New Gold Alternate Jerseys Unveiled for the Boston College Men’s Hockey Match-Up vs #1 BU

This is how you know it’s a big one.

With a huge match-up coming up this weekend against archrival #1 Boston University, the #2 Boston College men’s hockey team has announced that they will be debuting a new gold alternate jersey at home on Friday.

BC has gone away from the gold look for the most part in recent years, instead opting to use their white and maroon “EAGLES” sweaters for almost all games. That choice has been an improvement over the previous era and has more of a classic feel. We have gotten a few appearances of last year’s Fenway jerseys as well, but the gold ones haven’t been worn in a little while, since at least 2022 if my research is correct. And even then they were worn pretty sparingly. Gold is a good look for them and frankly tends to look better than an all-maroon jersey, so this is a welcome change and another jersey that is sure to be popular for purchases in the bookstore.

Here are some images to help you compare. The lighting isn’t great in the release video for the new ones, but I’m sure some higher quality pics will be coming out shortly.