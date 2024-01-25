Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Weekend Preview

Well, well, well — here we are. I really don’t know what else I can say about this game that hasn’t already been said, honestly. It’s the first time ever (!) that the Eagles and the Terriers are matching up as the top two teams in the country, and have the exact same record (with the Terriers having a slight edge in Hockey East play). This weekend is definitely bound to be an unreal experience for players and fans alike, so let’s get into it.

WHO:

#2 Boston College Eagles (16-4-1, 9-3-1 HEA) vs #1 Boston University Terriers (16-4-1, 11-1-1 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday

Agganis Arena, essentially on the border of Brookline, MA

WHEN:

Friday, January 26 & Saturday, January 27. Puck drops at 7pm both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be live on NESN.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The Terriers started at the top of the polls before the season began, but had a rougher start to the year than some imagined. They’ve gotten themselves back on track though, not having dropped a single game since the beginning of December. The games they have lost this year have been against other top-20 teams, so they’ve been cleaning up when they have to.

Freshman Macklin Celebrini and sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson lead the Terriers in scoring, with 32 points and 28 points in 19 games respectively. Both are considered two of the best players in college hockey this year, so the Eagles will have their work cut out for them when it comes to shutting them down. The Terriers also have scoring depth, with nine players who all have double-digit points so far this season. In net, Brown transfer Mathieu Caron has a .918 save percentage and a 2.33 GAA.

If there’s one thing BC-BU matchups have taught us in the past though, it’s that nothing on paper matters. Whether it’s Celebrini and Hutson on the Terriers’ side or Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Cutter Gauthier, Oskar Jellvik, Jacob Fowler, et al on the Eagles’ side, there is really no predicting how this weekend will go — other than both Conte Forum and Agganis Arena will be rocking. With the Eagles seemingly set to reveal a new sweater on Friday, the vibes are good.

Roll Eags!