2024 Boston College Football Schedule Released

Your Fenway Bowl champions begin their title defense new journey on Labor Day Monday against the defending ACC champions, Florida State (assuming they’re still into the association). They’ll be traveling down to Tallahassee for this one after a long stretch of home games (and many cupcakes) to start seasons past.

But hopefully the Seminoles will have released some of that pent up aggression from that whole being left out of the CFP squabble. While this will be BC’s first game of the season, FSU will begin their own title defense* in Ireland, partaking in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech.

Hafley has yet to beat the Seminoles, but came oh-so-close last season. BC is losers of five straight, and only have one win in the past 13 years. The last win down south came in 2008. There’s a whole lot of talent leaving FSU, and while they’ve certainly restocked, Hafley has been hunting in the portal himself to change the tides.

The Eagles return home to face FCS Duquesne before heading back on the road again to face Missouri. Mizzou is coming off a fantastic season capped off by a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State. BC won the first leg of this series back in the great state of Massachusetts in 2021. There are two more non conference games on deck, with Michigan State and Western Kentucky at home.

Then conference play picks up in earnest. The Eagles head to the other commonwealth to face Virginia before a bye week prior to heading right back down. Not the best scheduling there, and it’s not a full break either (though Tech is in a similar situation making the flight to Stanford).

Along with the week 1 Monday night primetime opportunity, BC will have standalone slots for the ensuing game Thursday night in Week 8 (Oct 17th) at Virginia Tech and Friday night Week 9 back home for Louisville.

Fran Brown makes his first trip for Syracuse to Chestnut Hill in early November. BC will be coming off a proper bye week and change this time before a Texas road trip to face our new ACC brethren SMU. This time it’s personal.

The Eagles end the season with a pair of homes games against UNC and then Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving weekend.

Give us a way-too-early record prediction below! Which game are you looking forward to the most — either for fun or circling as a defining moment of the season (which could also be fun)? It might be Virginia Tech under the lights for me, and seeing that Spartan green at home will be a sight to behold.

Full Schedule

Sep 2 (Mon) at Florida State

Sep 7 (Sat) vs Duquesne

Sep 14 (Sat) at Missouri

Sep 21 (Sat) vs Michigan State

Sep 28 (Sat) vs Western Kentucky

Oct 5 (Sat) at Virginia

Oct 17 (Thu) at Virginia Tech

Oct 25 (Fri) vs Louisville

Nov 9 (Sat) vs Syracuse

Nov 16 (Sat) at SMU

Nov 23 (Sat) vs North Carolina

Nov 30 (Sat) vs Pittsburgh