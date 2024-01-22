IT’S HATE WEEK! This Will Be a Boston College / Boston University Hockey Match-Up Like No Other

It’s finally the week we’ve all been waiting for. #1 Boston University vs #2 Boston College. Two legendary archrivals that have been on a collision course all season.

With two rosters chock full of young talent and future NHL players, the BC and BU men’s hockey teams have been beating up on their competition up to this point without many signs of slowing down. The Terriers sit at #1 in the nation, winners of 12 of their last 13 games. The Eagles, after dropping from their spot at #1, are now at #2 nationally and are winners of 9 of their last 11 games.

BC’s Cutter Gauthier has a whopping 17 goals this season (T-5th in the nation) and their star freshman line has been explosive, leading the Eagles to the #5 offense in the NCAA. BU is right behind them on the stat sheet, boasting the #6 offense in the NCAA behind freshman Macklin Celebrini’s 16 goals (T-7th in the nation). Their defenses are also looking basically identical, with BU allowing just 2.3 goals per game (T-5th) and BC allowing 2.4 (7th). BC’s freshman goalie Jacob Fowler is sporting a save percentage (.922, T-7th) just barely higher than BU’s Mathieu Caron (.918, 10th). These two teams are top-10 or better in basically every category on both ends of the ice.

When the USCHO poll comes out later today and BU & BC remain at #1 & #2, it will officially mark the first time in the rivalry’s storied history that the two squads will face off as the top-2 teams in the nation. Moments like this are extremely rare, and it’s arguably the biggest non-tournament/Beanpot match-up in both of the programs’ long histories. The stakes do not get higher than this outside of tournament play.

So get your tickets. GET LOUD! It’s going to be a rollercoaster of a weekend as these two highly-talented rivals take the ice against each other for the first time this season. If last year’s crazy 9-6 game is anything to go by, we are going to get some top-tier entertainment. Be sure to follow along with BCI as we fully preview this match-up and provide live coverage of these huge events.