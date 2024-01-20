Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. UNC

After building some positive momentum with their comeback win over Notre Dame last time out, the Boston College men’s basketball team has their work cut out for them against the North Carolina Tar Heels later today. UNC is ranked 4th in the nation and is the favorite to not only win the ACC but also one of the favorites to win the national championship. The Eagles enter this game 2-4 in conference play and will need to be nearly perfect against UNC if they want to pull off the upset.

Who: North Carolina Tarheels (14-3, 6-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (11-6, 2-4)

When: Saturday, January 19th at 11:15 am EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game is available on The CW.