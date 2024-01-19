Cutter Gauthier Hat Trick Leads Boston College Men’s Hockey to Comeback Win Over Merrimack

Boston College men’s hockey won a wild one tonight, taking down Merrimack 6-4.

Merrimack took an early 1-0 lead, scoring just one minute and fifty eight seconds into the game. The Warriors continued to dominate shots on goal early in the first, but Jacob Fowler stayed steady in net. The Eags got some good chances as the period went on, but Merrimack was able to take a 2-0 lead off a breakaway with 1:11 to go.

Three minutes into the second, Aram Minnetian made a beautiful pass to Cutter Gauthier who scored to cut the Warriors’ lead to 2-1. With 2:38 remaining in the second, Andre Gasseau put one in the net to tie things up at 2, and Gauthier scored on a power play with under a minute to go to out BC up 3-2. The Eagles took that 3-2 lead into the third period.

Will Smith opened the third period scoring 2:38 in, putting BC up 4-2. With 8:03 to go there was a massive brawl in front of the Merrimack net, which sent a pair of matching penalties and one extra Merrimack player to the box. The Eagles scored almost immediately on the power play with a Ryan Leonard goal, but Merrimack quickly got one back, after Leonard was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, to cut the BC lead to 5-3.

With 3:11 to go Fowler left half of the net wide open and Merrimack converted to make it 5-4 BC. Merrimack pulled the goalie as the game wound down, and with 7 seconds to go Gauthier scored on the empty net to complete his hat trick and give BC the 6-4 win.